Gunmen kill one, abduct 20 travelers in Nasarawa

Gunmen on Tuesday killed one and abducted 20 other travelers along the Gadabuke/Toto Road in Toto local government area of Nasarawa State.

An eyewitness told journalists that the former Education Secretary in Nasarawa local government area of the state, Mallam Salihu, was the only travelers killed by the gunmen.

The Secretary to the Gadabuke Emirate Council, Abdullahi Baba, who confirmed the incident, said the gunmen came out from a bush and attacked vehicles plying the road.

Baba said: “The former education secretary who was also traveling alongside his friend in a private vehicle was also taken away with others by the gunmen. His dead body was later found in a nearby bush,”

He added that the hoodlums are yet to contact relatives of the victims.

Criminals have continued to wreak havoc in several states in the northern part of the country.

Gunmen suspected to be bandits last weekend abducted at least 50 people in some communities in Batsari local government area of Katsina State.

The affected communities were Daurawa, Kasai, Biya-ka-Kwana, Bakon Zabo, Tudun Modi and Watangadiya.

