Latest Metro

Gunmen kill one, abduct 20 travelers in Nasarawa

January 5, 2021
Gunmen abduct lawyer in Osun
By Ripples Nigeria

Gunmen on Tuesday killed one and abducted 20 other travelers along the Gadabuke/Toto Road in Toto local government area of Nasarawa State.

An eyewitness told journalists that the former Education Secretary in Nasarawa local government area of the state, Mallam Salihu, was the only travelers killed by the gunmen.

The Secretary to the Gadabuke Emirate Council, Abdullahi Baba, who confirmed the incident, said the gunmen came out from a bush and attacked vehicles plying the road.

Baba said: “The former education secretary who was also traveling alongside his friend in a private vehicle was also taken away with others by the gunmen. His dead body was later found in a nearby bush,”

READ ALSO: Gunmen abduct APC chairman in Nasarawa

He added that the hoodlums are yet to contact relatives of the victims.

Criminals have continued to wreak havoc in several states in the northern part of the country.

Gunmen suspected to be bandits last weekend abducted at least 50 people in some communities in Batsari local government area of Katsina State.

The affected communities were Daurawa, Kasai, Biya-ka-Kwana, Bakon Zabo, Tudun Modi and Watangadiya.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */