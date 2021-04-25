Gunmen kill one, abduct four in Kaduna church attack | Ripples Nigeria

Unknown gunmen on Sunday killed one person and abducted four others during an attack on Haske Baptist Church at Manini village, Chikun local government area of Kaduna State.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the attack to journalists in Kaduna, said the gunmen attacked the church at about 9:00 a.m. on Sunday.

He said the hoodlums shot dead one Dr. Zechariah Dogonyaro while Shehu Mainika was injured in the attack.

On its part, the state police command confirmed the abduction of four worshippers.

The command spokesman, ASP Mohammed Jalige, in a statement, described the attack as unfortunate.

He said: “Preliminary investigation conducted so far revealed that four persons are missing which arouse a suspicion that they might have been kidnapped by the hoodlums.

“Two others sustained gunshot wounds namely Dr. Zechariah Dogonyaro, a staff of Kaduna State Ministry of Health attached to the Primary Healthcare Center in Rimi village, Udawa, Chikun LGA and Shehu Haruna.

“Unfortunately, Dr. Dogonyaro died on the spot while Shehu Haruna is currently receiving medical treatment.

“Normalcy has since been restored and security beefed up in the area with a view to forestalling reoccurrence of the dastardly attack while concerted effort is ongoing to locate the missing persons.”

