Gunmen kill one in Kwara community

Unknown gunmen on Saturday attacked a farm settlement at Ahun village, Oro-Ago, Ifelodun local government area of Kwara State, and killed a teenager.

The spokesman of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Babawale Afolabi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Ilorin, the state capital.

He said two other persons sustained bullet wounds in the attack.

The spokesman said: “On September 26, some community leaders from Ahun farm settlement in Oro-Ago, reported at our Divisional Office in the area, about an attack on their community by unknown gunmen.

“The gunmen came in their large numbers and they started shooting sporadically when they entered the community. One Rukayat, a teenager, was killed by a stray bullet.”

Afolabi, however, said the motive behind the attack had not been established, adding; “we have commenced further investigations on the incident.”

