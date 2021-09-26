Metro
Gunmen kill one in Kwara community
Unknown gunmen on Saturday attacked a farm settlement at Ahun village, Oro-Ago, Ifelodun local government area of Kwara State, and killed a teenager.
The spokesman of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Babawale Afolabi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Ilorin, the state capital.
He said two other persons sustained bullet wounds in the attack.
The spokesman said: “On September 26, some community leaders from Ahun farm settlement in Oro-Ago, reported at our Divisional Office in the area, about an attack on their community by unknown gunmen.
READ ALSO: Gunmen kill village head in Kwara
“The gunmen came in their large numbers and they started shooting sporadically when they entered the community. One Rukayat, a teenager, was killed by a stray bullet.”
Afolabi, however, said the motive behind the attack had not been established, adding; “we have commenced further investigations on the incident.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...