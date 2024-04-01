Gunmen kill one in Ogun

Gunmen on Sunday shot dead a man in front of his house in Ogun State.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday in Abeokuta.

She said two gunmen alighted from an unregistered Toyota Corolla vehicle and shot the man in his head as he was relaxing in front of his house in the state capital.

She added that the assailants fled the scene immediately.

Odutola said: “After neighbours heard gunshots, they raised an alarm and placed a call to the police.

“Police got to the scene and found the man lifeless in a pool of blood.

“Doctors at the State Hospital, Abeokuta, confirmed the man dead and the body was deposited at the hospital’s morgue for autopsy.

“investigation into the killing ongoing.”

