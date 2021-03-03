Gunmen kill one, kidnap several travellers in Osun | Ripples Nigeria

Disquiet reigned along the Osogbo/Ibokun road on Tuesday night, March 2, as some unknown gunmen abducted travellers along the route.

The incident reportedly occurred around 7:30 pm after Aje Bamidele village in Obokun Local Government Area, Osun State.

According to an anonymous eyewitness, several gunshots rang as vehicles made U-turns in order to avoid the mayhem.

“We heard several gunshots and we saw that vehicles plying the road are making U-turn.

“I got to know that they killed one traveller while they abducted others,” the witness revealed.

The Field Commander of Osun State Amotekun Corps, Comrade Amitolu Shittu, confirmed the incident.

“One person was killed by the gunmen while they abducted yet-to-be-known number of travellers.

“We saw pellets of AK-47 used at the scene of the crime. We are still combing the forest to rescue those that were kidnapped”, he said.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that there has been escalating cases of abductions across the country with the latest being the case of hundreds of Zamfara schoolgirls who were later rescued by security agencies.

