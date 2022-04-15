Gunmen kill one policeman in attack close to Gov Soludo’s country home

Gunmen have reportedly killed one policeman in an invasion that took place on Friday morning in Isuofia community, the home town of Anambra Governor, Prof Charles Soludo.

The incident took place at the junction leading to the governor’s country house where security operatives planted a post.

It was reported that some hoodlums stormed the junction shooting sporadically, and sendind residents running for dear lives.

It was learnt, though, that one policeman was killed by the hoodlums during the attack.

The state police command is yet to react to the incident, and efforts to get details from the Anambra police spokesman, Ikenga Tochukwu, proved abortive as of the time of filing this report.

