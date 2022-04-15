News
Gunmen kill one policeman in attack close to Gov Soludo’s country home
Gunmen have reportedly killed one policeman in an invasion that took place on Friday morning in Isuofia community, the home town of Anambra Governor, Prof Charles Soludo.
The incident took place at the junction leading to the governor’s country house where security operatives planted a post.
Read also: Gunmen kill passenger in Enugu, set vehicle ablaze
It was reported that some hoodlums stormed the junction shooting sporadically, and sendind residents running for dear lives.
It was learnt, though, that one policeman was killed by the hoodlums during the attack.
The state police command is yet to react to the incident, and efforts to get details from the Anambra police spokesman, Ikenga Tochukwu, proved abortive as of the time of filing this report.
