Gunmen kill one student, injure two others in Plateau

Gunmen on Friday night killed one person and injured two others in Kuru community, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

An eyewitness told journalists on Saturday that the victims were students of Government Science School, Kuru.

He added that the students were returning from a filling station where they had gone to charge their phones when the attackers who were on a Peugeot J5 vehicle opened fire on them.

The spokesman for the state police command, Alabo Alfred, confirmed the incident.

He, however, promised to issue a statement on it later.

