Gunmen kill passenger in Enugu, set vehicle ablaze

Gunmen on Monday shot dead a passenger during an attack on a vehicle in Enugu State.

The incident occurred when suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) were trying to enforce a Monday sit-at-home order in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, confirmed the incident in a statement in Enugu

He said: “Yet-to-be identified miscreants, operating in a mini-bus, shot an unidentified male traveller and in the process torched a Sienna vehicle around Holy Ghost Roundabout axis in the early morning hours of today.

Read also: Gunmen reportedly kill three, destroy polling units in Enugu local council election

“The victim was immediately moved to the hospital for treatment by police operatives who responded to a distress call on the incident.

“He was later confirmed dead by doctors on duty and deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

“The said area, including other parts of the state, remains relatively peaceful.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now