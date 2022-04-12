Metro
Gunmen kill passenger in Enugu, set vehicle ablaze
Gunmen on Monday shot dead a passenger during an attack on a vehicle in Enugu State.
The incident occurred when suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) were trying to enforce a Monday sit-at-home order in the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, confirmed the incident in a statement in Enugu
He said: “Yet-to-be identified miscreants, operating in a mini-bus, shot an unidentified male traveller and in the process torched a Sienna vehicle around Holy Ghost Roundabout axis in the early morning hours of today.
Read also: Gunmen reportedly kill three, destroy polling units in Enugu local council election
“The victim was immediately moved to the hospital for treatment by police operatives who responded to a distress call on the incident.
“He was later confirmed dead by doctors on duty and deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy.
“The said area, including other parts of the state, remains relatively peaceful.”
