Gunmen kill pastor in Ekiti | Ripples Nigeria

Gunmen on Saturday killed a pastor identified as Kayode Ogunleye in Ekiti State.

Family sources told journalists on Sunday that Ogunleye, who was a pastor with All Christian Fellowship Church, was shot dead in his farm along the Aramoko-Ijero-Ekiti highway in Ekiti.

The deceased also worked with the Ekiti West local government area of the state before his untimely death.

The spokesman of the state police command, Sunday Abutu, confirmed the incident.

He said the police had commenced investigations into the incident.

