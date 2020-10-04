 Gunmen kill pastor in Ekiti | Ripples Nigeria
Latest Metro

Gunmen kill pastor in Ekiti

October 4, 2020
APC chairman kidnapped in Ondo
By Ripples Nigeria

Gunmen on Saturday killed a pastor identified as Kayode Ogunleye in Ekiti State.

Family sources told journalists on Sunday that Ogunleye, who was a pastor with All Christian Fellowship Church, was shot dead in his farm along the Aramoko-Ijero-Ekiti highway in Ekiti.

The deceased also worked with the Ekiti West local government area of the state before his untimely death.

READ ALSO: Gunmen abduct three in Ekiti

The spokesman of the state police command, Sunday Abutu, confirmed the incident.

He said the police had commenced investigations into the incident.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
/* ]]> */