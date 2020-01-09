Latest Metro

Gunmen kill PDP chieftain in Delta

January 9, 2020
Gunmen on Wednesday night killed a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain in Olomu, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The deceased, Paul Onomuakpokpo, according to eyewitnesses was ambushed and shot in his Toyota Camry along the Ogoni Road in Delta State.

He died on the spot.

The spokesman of the state police command, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the incident to journalists on Thursday.

He said the command has commenced investigations into the incident.

