Gunmen kill PDP chieftain in Niger | Ripples Nigeria

Gunmen on Sunday night killed a former Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party in Tafa Local Government Area in Niger State, Sule Ishaya.

The gunmen also abducted the deceased’s wife and whisked her to an unknown destination.

A family source told journalists on Monday the hoodlums invaded the politician’s house in the New Bwari community of Tafa and stabbed him in the stomach before shooting him dead.

The spokesman of the state police command, Wasiu Abiodun confirmed the incident.

He said police had commenced an investigation into the incident.

