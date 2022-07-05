Gunmen kill police inspector, abduct Chinese in Kwara

Gunmen on Saturday killed a police inspector, Adebayo Adeforiti, and abducted a Chinese national at a construction company in Kwara State.

The spokesman for the state police command, Okasanmi Ajayi, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday in Ilorin, said the hoodlums attacked the CGC construction company along Shao/Oloru Expressway at 4:15 p.m. on that day and whisked the expatriate worker to an unknown destination.

He said: “Some armed men suspected to be kidnappers invaded the premises of CGC Construction Company along Shao/Oloru Expressway, shot and killed Inspector Adebayo Adeforiti attached to PMF 15, Ilorin, who was on guard duty at the company, and abducted a Chinese national working in the site and escaped into the bush.



“The Commissioner of Police, Kwara State Police Command, CP Tuesday Assayomo, on receipt of the information, ordered an intense and discreet search, rescue and arrest operation into the matter.

“The good people of Kwara State are advised to be vigilant, make available to the police any information that could aid the success of this special rescue operation.”

