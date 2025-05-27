Gunmen kill police officer escorting UN-funded polio vaccine drive in Pakistan

Gunmen on motorbikes on Tuesday killed a police officer on a United Nations polio drive in Pakistan.

Health workers and police were carrying out a door-to-door polio vaccination drive in the country when the gunmen struck.

The latest attack targeting the campaign occurred in the town of Naushki in the restive south-western province of Balochistan during a third nationwide vaccination drive this year, police official Mohamed Hussain said.

He said the health workers escaped unharmed as attackers fled the scene after the shooting.

READ ALSO: UK intervene as India-Pakistan conflict over Kashmir escalates

No group has claimed responsibility so far, but both the Pakistani Taliban and Islamic State militias are active in the region and have been targeting polio vaccination campaigns.

At least two officers were killed in Balochistan last month while escorting the UN-funded drive that is carried out periodically across Pakistan.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now