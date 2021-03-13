Gunmen kill police officer’s wife in Benue | Ripples Nigeria

Gunmen on Saturday killed Mrs. Eunice Aghanya, wife of a retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG), Mr. Ibe Aghanya, in Benue State.

The spokesperson of the state police command, Catherine Anene, told journalists in Makurdi that the victim was killed by the gunmen at her residence in the state capital.

According to her, police had commenced investigations into the incident.

Until her death, Mrs. Aghanya was the owner of Euniland Bread in Makurdi.

The husband was a former commissioner of police in the state.

He later became the DIG in charge of Zone 2 comprising Lagos and Ogun States.

