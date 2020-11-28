Gunmen kill policeman, abduct Chinese expatriate in Ekiti

The police command in Ekiti State on Friday confirmed the killing of a police officer as gunmen allegedly abducted a Chinese expatriate in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

The abductee simply identified as Wang was one of the engineers working with the Chinese company handling the new Ado-Iyin road network project.

The Command Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Sunday Abutu, who confirmed the incident to journalists, said the incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. along the new Ado Ekiti-Iyin Ekiti road.

Abutu said that aside from the late police officer, one other person was also shot at the scene of the incident, who was later confirmed dead.

“It is confirmed that a kidnapping incident occurred today at about 4:30 p.m. along new Iyin-Ekiti road.

“During the incident, one civilian, an expatriate, was kidnapped, one shot, while one policeman was shot dead.

“Our operatives are already combing the bush for possible apprehension of the perpetrators,” he said.

Abutu said that the Commissioner of Police in Ekiti, Mr Babatunde Mobayo, urged the public to be calm in spite of the incident.

“He also enjoined them to avoid any form of apprehension as the Command would do all within its powers to ensure freedom for the kidnapped expatriate and bring the culprits to book,” he said.

