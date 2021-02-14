Gunmen kill policeman in Delta church

Gunmen on Sunday killed a police officer in a church in Ughelli, Delta State.

The spokesperson of the state police command, Onome Onovwakpoyeya confirmed the incident to journalists in Warri.

She said: “Yes, the police officer followed his principal to the church when the incident occurred.”

An eyewitness said the gunmen stormed a Pentecostal church located in Oviri-Ogor Road in Ughelli North local government area of the state during worship service on Sunday and shot the victim thrice.

The deceased, a police inspector, was serving at Police Mobile Force (PMF) 31, Ogwashi-Uku and was on escort duty at the time of the incident.

“The service was abruptly stopped at about 11.15 a.m. when gunshots rented the air inside the church premises and worshippers scampered for safety.

“It was after the gunmen had escaped that some youths summoned up the courage to come out only to discover the police officer in a pool of his blood,” the eyewitness said.

He added that the policeman was confirmed dead by doctors at the Central Hospital, Ughelli.

