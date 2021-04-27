Gunmen kill policeman in fresh attack on Ebonyi community | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Gunmen kill policeman in fresh attack on Ebonyi community
Unknown gunmen on Tuesday killed a policeman during an attack on the Onueke community in Ezza South local government area of Ebonyi State.
Several people were also injured in the attack.
Residents told journalists the attackers raided the community at about 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, shot sporadically into the air and robbed people of their valuables.
An eyewitness said the slain police officer and his colleagues tried to repel the gunmen who held the town hostage for more than an hour before reinforcement could come.
The heavily armed gunmen first attacked the residence of a native doctor identified as Azuoba, and damaged his vehicles and other property in the compound.
After the hoodlums left the native doctor’s house, they trailed another person to a new generation bank at Onueke and shot the victim before dispossessing him of the money he had withdrawn from the bank.
The attackers later proceeded to the Onueke main town where they robbed a fuel station, beer dealers, Point of Sale (PoS) operators, and others of their money and valuables.
The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Border Peace, Stanley Okoro Emegha, who confirmed the attack, said the state governor, Dave Umahi, responded swiftly by dispatching a high- powered security team to the area to checkmate the hoodlums.
