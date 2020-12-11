Gunmen kill policeman, steal rifle in Delta

Gunmen on Friday afternoon shot dead a mobile policeman along Jakpa Road, in Uvwie local government area of Delta State.

The policeman was on escort duty to the area when he was shot by the hoodlums who also took away his service rifle.

Eyewitness told journalists that the deceased was shot several times by the hoodlums as the vehicle of the person he was detailed to protect reportedly stopped along the road to purchase some items.

The gunmen, according to the eyewitnesses, waited for the policeman to die before driving away from the scene.

At least five mobile policemen have been killed in the last few weeks by criminals in Delta State.

The spokesperson of the state police command, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the incident.

He, however, promised to brief journalists on the incident later.

