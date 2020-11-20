Gunmen kill polytechnic lecturer in Ogun

Gunmen on Tuesday killed a polytechnic lecturer in Ogun State.

The deceased – Mufutau Waliu – who was the Head of Department of Electrical and Electronics at D.S. Adegbenro Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Polytechnic, Itori in Ogun State, was shot by his assailants while coming out of the institution.

He was confirmed dead at the General Hospital, Ijaye, Abeokuta, the state capital.

The spokesman of the institution, Yinka Adegbite, confirmed the incident.

He said the polytechnic management has informed the state police command on the killing of the lecturer.

Adegbite said: “We heard Mr. Waliu was shot by some gunmen while coming out from the campus. He was shot repeatedly by the hoodlums before they zoomed off.

“We immediately took necessary steps, alongside the police, by taking him to the State Hospital, Ijaye. Unfortunately, he was confirmed dead at the hospital.

“(The) police are well briefed and they are left to do their investigations for credible findings.

“We have left the police to do their job. They will do the investigation and they will come out with their findings.”

The command spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said it was an assassination case.

“The aim was to kill him because they trailed (him) to Itori. The commissioner of police has ordered an investigation into the incident and we will brief the public with our findings,” he added.

