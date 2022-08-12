Metro
Gunmen kill POS operator in Oyo
Gunmen on Friday killed a Point of Sale (POS) operator simply known as “Pastor” in the Apata area of Ibadan, Oyo State.
A resident told journalists the assailants struck a few minutes after the victim opened his shop.
“Pastor normally comes early in the morning. He did the same today and soon after he opened the shop, the two gunmen on a motorcycle approached him.
“At gunpoint, they asked him to give them the bag in his hand and he did immediately.
READ ALSO: Gunmen abduct hospital owner in Oyo
“However, unknown to the robbers, the bag contained Pastor’s food, while the one containing money was somewhere in the shop.
“They took the food bag and as they were about to leave, I think the Pastor told them that they would be apprehended. That was when they shot him at a close range,” he stated.
