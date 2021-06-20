News
Gunmen kill radio presenter in Oyo
Unknown gunmen on Saturday killed a popular radio presenter in Ibadan, Oyo State, Titus Badejo.
Badejo, a former presenter with Naija FM Ibadan, was killed outside Club 407 in the Oluyole area of Ibadan at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night.
The spokesman of the state police command, Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the incident to journalists on Sunday in Ibadan.
He said the police had commenced investigations to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident and apprehend the assailants.
READ ALSO: Gunmen in military uniform kidnap Oyo businessman
The spokesman said: “At about 0730hrs, Sunday 20th June 2021, One Damilola Afolabi ‘m’, Manager, at Club 407,Oluyole Ibadan, reported at the Oluyole Divisional Police Headquarters that on Saturday, 19th June, 2021, one Titus Badejo, journalist and freelance disc jockey with the club, was shot outside the club’s premises by unknown assailants.
“However, comprehensive investigations are in top gear to unravel circumstances surrounding the incident and to apprehend the assailants. Verifiable updates would be provided soonest.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....