Gunmen kill radio presenter in Oyo

Unknown gunmen on Saturday killed a popular radio presenter in Ibadan, Oyo State, Titus Badejo.

Badejo, a former presenter with Naija FM Ibadan, was killed outside Club 407 in the Oluyole area of Ibadan at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night.

The spokesman of the state police command, Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the incident to journalists on Sunday in Ibadan.

He said the police had commenced investigations to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident and apprehend the assailants.

The spokesman said: “At about 0730hrs, Sunday 20th June 2021, One Damilola Afolabi ‘m’, Manager, at Club 407,Oluyole Ibadan, reported at the Oluyole Divisional Police Headquarters that on Saturday, 19th June, 2021, one Titus Badejo, journalist and freelance disc jockey with the club, was shot outside the club’s premises by unknown assailants.

“However, comprehensive investigations are in top gear to unravel circumstances surrounding the incident and to apprehend the assailants. Verifiable updates would be provided soonest.”

