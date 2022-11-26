Metro
Gunmen kill security guards in Ondo
Gunmen on Friday killed two security guards in different locations at Ikare-Akoko, Akoko North-East Local Government Area of Ondo State.
A resident of the area told journalists on Saturday the gunmen raided the government-owned Mimiko Market and NASFAT Schools in the Ikare-Akoko metropolis, killed the guards, and dismembered their bodies.
“The gunmen killed one of the guards and cut off his head and placed the head beside his body while the other man’s hand was cut and placed beside him too.
READ ALSO: Gunmen kill police officer in Ondo attack
The spokesperson for the state police command, Olufunmilayo Odunlami, who confirmed the incident, said the police had deposited the remains of the deceased in the mortuary of the state specialist hospital in Ikare-Akoko.
“We have commenced an investigation into the incident, and the criminals will soon be arrested,” she stated.
