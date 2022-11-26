Gunmen kill security guards in Ondo

Gunmen on Friday killed two security guards in different locations at Ikare-Akoko, Akoko North-East Local Government Area of Ondo State.

A resident of the area told journalists on Saturday the gunmen raided the government-owned Mimiko Market and NASFAT Schools in the Ikare-Akoko metropolis, killed the guards, and dismembered their bodies.

“The gunmen killed one of the guards and cut off his head and placed the head beside his body while the other man’s hand was cut and placed beside him too.

READ ALSO: Gunmen kill police officer in Ondo attack

The spokesperson for the state police command, Olufunmilayo Odunlami, who confirmed the incident, said the police had deposited the remains of the deceased in the mortuary of the state specialist hospital in Ikare-Akoko.

“We have commenced an investigation into the incident, and the criminals will soon be arrested,” she stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now