Gunmen kill seven in Anambra communities

Gunmen on Sunday killed seven people at three communities in Orumba North and Idemili North local government areas of the state.

Eyewitnesses told journalists on Sunday evening that the hoodlums stormed the communities in sophisticated weapons and started shooting sporadically.

Four persons were reportedly killed at Isulo in Orumba North LGA.

One person was killed at Nanka also in Orumba North LGA while two persons were felled by the assailants’ bullets at Abatete in Idemili North LGA.

The attacks came just 24 hours after gunmen beheaded a member of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Okechukwu Okoye, who was abducted last weekend in Aguata.

The spokesman for the state police command, Tochukwu Ikenga, however, promised to brief journalists on the incidents later.

