Gunmen kill seven in fresh attack on Plateau community

Seven people have been killed in a fresh attack at Danda Chugwi community in Jos South local government area of Plateau State by gunmen suspected to be militia herdsmen.

National Publicity Secretary of the Berom Youth Moulders Association, (BYMA), Rwang Tengwong, who confirmed the attack on Monday morning, said the gunmen invaded the community at about 10pm on Sunday night and began shooting sporadically forcing the residents to flee for safety.

Read also: Gunmen kill three police officers, five vigilantes in Kogi

“The attack on Danda Chugwi community in Jos South happened on Sunday, 31/07/2022, at around 10:00pm.

“The attack was carried out by the Fulani herdsmen militia. Seven people have been confirmed dead while several others who sustained serious gun shot injuries have been taken to Vom Christian hospital for immediate medical attention,” Tengwong said.

The incident has not been confirmed by the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Alabo Alfred as calls and text messages sent his phones were not responded to.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now