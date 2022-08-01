Metro
Gunmen kill seven in fresh attack on Plateau community
Seven people have been killed in a fresh attack at Danda Chugwi community in Jos South local government area of Plateau State by gunmen suspected to be militia herdsmen.
National Publicity Secretary of the Berom Youth Moulders Association, (BYMA), Rwang Tengwong, who confirmed the attack on Monday morning, said the gunmen invaded the community at about 10pm on Sunday night and began shooting sporadically forcing the residents to flee for safety.
Read also: Gunmen kill three police officers, five vigilantes in Kogi
“The attack on Danda Chugwi community in Jos South happened on Sunday, 31/07/2022, at around 10:00pm.
“The attack was carried out by the Fulani herdsmen militia. Seven people have been confirmed dead while several others who sustained serious gun shot injuries have been taken to Vom Christian hospital for immediate medical attention,” Tengwong said.
The incident has not been confirmed by the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Alabo Alfred as calls and text messages sent his phones were not responded to.
