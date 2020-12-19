Gunmen kill seven in fresh Kaduna attacks

Gunmen on Friday killed seven persons in two fresh attacks in two local government areas of Kaduna State.

The victims were mostly children between the ages of one and five years.

An unspecified number of people were also injured in the attacks on Kauru and Lere local government areas of the state.

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who disclosed this in a statement, said the attacks were reprisals that followed the Thursday night’s attack on Gora Gan in the Zango-Kataf area of the state.

According to the commissioner, the information on the latest attacks was passed on to the government by the military and the police.

He said the attacks were carried out by aggrieved youths following the killing of seven persons at Zango-Kataf.

