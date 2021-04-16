Gunmen kill six, injure three in midnight attack on Plateau community | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Gunmen kill six, injure three in midnight attack on Plateau community
‘Unknown gunmen’ have reportedly killed six persons while seriously injuring three others in a midnight attack at Wereng community in Riyom local government area of Plateau State.
The lawmaker representing Riyom council in the state House of Assembly, Timothy Dantong, who confirmed the attack on Friday while briefing newsmen in Jos, said the gunmen invaded the community on Thursday night when the people had all gone to bed and started shooting sporadically and in the process, killed six of his constituents.
Dantong added that the attack came a few days after eight miners were also killed in Kuru community in the same council area.
“We have been hearing that there will be an attack in the community but the people went about their normal business because they did nothing wrong.
“But I just woke up this morning (Friday) to hear of the killing of six of my people by gunmen who attacked Wereng community last night (Thursday).
“When I made inquiries, I discovered that the armed attackers actually came around 12am and killed six people while three others who were injured during the attack have been rushed to the hospital.
“Right now, the people are digging the graves to bury those who were killed in the attack.”
Dantong who condemned the incessant attacks on his constituents, said the matter had been reported to the police and other law enforcement agents, and further called on Governor Simon Lalong to beef up security in the affected area to forestall a recurrence.
Join the conversation
