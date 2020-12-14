Gunmen kill soldier, injure lieutenant during rescue mission of Lebanese farmer, aide

Some unknown gunmen have reportedly killed a soldier, of the Operation Burst, in a cross fire between troops and the gunmen, during a mission to rescue a kidnapped Lebanese farmer and his aide in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

It was learnt that the gunmen abducted the Lebanese, Hassan Mills of Panorama Farm Mekun, Oke Alaro area of Ibadan alongside his aide at the entrance of his farm on Saturday, December 12.

It was also gathered that the soldier who was part of the rescue team, was found dead in the gunmen’s hideout and an army lieutenant was also shot and injured by the hoodlums.

This disclosure was made in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr Olugbenga Fadeyi, in the late hours of Sunday, in Oyo State.

According to Fadeyi, the corpse of the soldier was found in the bush alongside a corpse of an unidentified civilian, adding that a member of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) was also shot and injured by the gunmen.

The statement read, “On 12/12/2020 at about 17:23 hours, one Hassan Mills ‘m’ of Panorama Farm Mekun, Oke Alaro area of Ibadan was abducted at the entrance of his farm by gunmen, who shot severally before taking him away into the forest. In a swift response,the DPO Oke Alaro, combed the forest with a view to rescue the abductor from his captors and also arrest the culprits.

“Consequent upon this, a team of Operation Burst which was invited by the company arrived the area and proceeded to the forest. Not too long, one Army Lieutenant sustained gunshot injury on his right lap, and immediately taken to the hospital while the personal assistant to the abducted man, who was also abducted alongside his boss escaped during the exchange of gunfire.

“On 13/12/2020, two corpses of one soldier and a civilian were discovered in the forest while a civil defence personnel also sustained gun shot injury. It is worthy of note that movement of these foreign nationals most of the time are not known to the police authority in the state to enable professional advice to be given appropriately”, the statement said.

