Gunmen kill three in Bauchi community

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Monday killed three people at Yadagungunme village, Ningi local government area of Bauchi State.

The spokesman for the state police command, Ahmed Wakili, confirmed the incident to journalists in Bauchi.

He said: “We received the news of an incident of kidnapping today, 11th May, 2023 at about 5:00 a.m. It was reported at our Yadagungume Outstation and it was transferred to Burra Divisional Headquarters.

“The incident happened around 2:00 a.m. Some unknown gunmen invaded Yadagungume village shot the following persons: one Shuaibu Sani, 25 years and one Ruwa Ali, 35 years, all males, living in Limi village via Sama Ward, while one Yusuf Sani, 30 years old of Yadagungume sustained bullet wounds on his body and was rushed to General Hospital Ningi, he is presently on admission receiving treatment.

“One Shuaibu Bala, a 26-year-old of the same Yadagungume was abducted and was whisked out to an unknown destination by the gunmen.

“The command received a distress call as I told you earlier and the DPO of Burra Division led a team of policemen and went to the scene of the crime where 13 empty shells of AK-47 were recovered. Presently, the suspects are still at large.

“The first two victims were taken to a hospital in Yadagungume for medical examination where they were certified dead by a medical doctor and their remains were released to their families for proper burial.

“One of the victims I mentioned above that was kidnapped was later found with a bullet wound on his body. His corpse had also been taken to the hospital and we are still waiting for his medical report.”

