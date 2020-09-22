Gunmen kill three in Benue | Ripples Nigeria
Gunmen kill three in Benue

September 22, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen on Sunday killed three persons in Nzoro Council Ward, Guma local government area of Benue State.

The Chairman of the local council, Caleb Aba, who disclosed this to journalists on Tuesday, said the marauders arrived at the village at about 5:00 a.m. on Sunday.

He said: “They killed three people in all. One of the victims was beheaded on the spot while another died at the hospital.

“Five of the injured victims were initially taken to the teaching hospital Makurdi where one died while two others are now in Gbajimba hospital. We identified them (attackers) as Fulani herders by the language they spoke and robes worn.”

The command’s spokesperson, Catherine Anene who confirmed the attack, said the command was yet to establish the identity of the gunmen.

