Gunmen kill three in Delta motor park

Unknown gunmen on Thursday killed three persons at the Morfor motor garage in Udu local government area of Delta State.

The hoodlums also engaged police operatives a few meters away from the motor garage in a fierce gun duel.

The spokesman for the state police command, Mr. Bright Edafe, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday, however, said two of the gunmen were killed in the crossfire while others escaped into the bush.

The statement read: “On 30/12/2021 at about 1005hrs information was received by the command that dare-devil armed hoodlums were firing intense gunshots at Morfor motor garage in Udu LGA and in the process shot three persons dead.

“The state Commissioner of Police, Ari Muhammed Ali, directed the DPO of Ovwian Aladja to go after the hoodlums.

“The hoodlums, on sighting the police escaped towards Udu-Otokutu expressway in a red mercury Mariner Jeep with Registration no. Abuja KWL 895 RQ but on getting to Igbeki in Ovwian Aladja they again attempted to attack one chief (name withheld). But unknown to them, the chief had a team of Special Protection Unit (SPU) operatives escorting him.

“However, on noticing the presence of the SPU operatives, the hoodlums numbering about four diverted to a street in Igbeki Udu.

“The combined team of SPU operatives and Ovwian Aladja Patrol teams led by the DPO Ovwian Aladja Division went after the hoodlums.

“The hoodlums engaged the police teams in a gun duel and in the ensuing shootout, two of the armed robbers sustained gunshot injuries while the other members of the gang escaped into the bush.

“The injured suspects were taken to the hospital but gave up the ghost while receiving treatment. One AK 47 rifle with breech no. 148399, one magazine loaded with eleven rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, three cut-to-size locally made guns were recovered from the suspects.

“The jeep was also recovered from the hoodlums. Manhunt for the fleeing suspects ongoing.”

