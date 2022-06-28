Metro
Gunmen kill three in Ebonyi community
Gunmen on Monday killed three persons at Ngbo community in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.
The spokesman for the state police command, Chris Anyanwu, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Tuesday, said properties worth several millions of Naira were destroyed in the attack.
He said: “Yes, we have some details. It happened yesterday (Monday). Two houses and one shop were burnt. Two motorcycles and one tricycle were also burnt by the hoodlums.
“The DPO in the area said there are few dead bodies seen on the ground. The police are working round the clock to ensure the restoration of peace in the area.”
