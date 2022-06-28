Gunmen kill three in Ebonyi community

Gunmen on Monday killed three persons at Ngbo community in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The spokesman for the state police command, Chris Anyanwu, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Tuesday, said properties worth several millions of Naira were destroyed in the attack.

READ ALSO: Gunmen abduct couple in Ekiti

He said: “Yes, we have some details. It happened yesterday (Monday). Two houses and one shop were burnt. Two motorcycles and one tricycle were also burnt by the hoodlums.

“The DPO in the area said there are few dead bodies seen on the ground. The police are working round the clock to ensure the restoration of peace in the area.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now