Gunmen kill three in Imo attack | Ripples Nigeria

Gunmen on Thursday killed at least three persons in the Orji area of Owerri, Imo State.

An eyewitness told journalists a seven-man gang stormed the area in two vehicles at 5:30 p.m. shot sporadically and forced residents to scamper for safety.

He added that a woman and two men were killed in the attack.

The spokesman of the state police command, Bala Elkana, who confirmed the incident, however, said police and other security agents had restored normalcy in the area.

He said: “Normalcy has returned to Orji area by combined teams of the police and other supporting security agencies.

“Three persons were killed by the hoodlums who blocked Orji flyover and started shooting sporadically. The cause of the shooting is still not clear at the moment. The investigation into the incident has commenced.”

