Gunmen kill three in Imo attack | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Gunmen kill three in Imo attack
Gunmen on Thursday killed at least three persons in the Orji area of Owerri, Imo State.
An eyewitness told journalists a seven-man gang stormed the area in two vehicles at 5:30 p.m. shot sporadically and forced residents to scamper for safety.
He added that a woman and two men were killed in the attack.
READ ALSO: Gunmen kill Imo PDP youth leader in Imo
The spokesman of the state police command, Bala Elkana, who confirmed the incident, however, said police and other security agents had restored normalcy in the area.
He said: “Normalcy has returned to Orji area by combined teams of the police and other supporting security agencies.
“Three persons were killed by the hoodlums who blocked Orji flyover and started shooting sporadically. The cause of the shooting is still not clear at the moment. The investigation into the incident has commenced.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...