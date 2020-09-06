Gunmen kill three in Kaduna community

Gunmen suspected to be bandits killed three people in Buda community, Kajuru local government area of Kaduna State in the early hours of Sunday.

The hoodlums also abducted seven other persons during the invasion of the community.

The National President of the Adara Development Association, Awemi Dio Maisamari, who confirmed the attack in a statement, said the gunmen arrived in the community at about 2:00 a.m. when the residents were asleep.

The statement read: “Today, Sunday, 6th September 2020 at 2:00 a.m., the Adara community of Buda, in Buda Ward of Kajuru LGA came under another deadly attack from suspected Fulani militia.

“The premeditated and unprovoked attack claimed the lives of three people namely – Rev. Alubara Audu, 45, with five children; Adamu Tata, 40, with four children and Ishaku Peter, 37, with five children. Furthermore, the following persons were abducted – Sani Peter, 25, and Esther Sani Peter, 20.

“At around the same time, the terrorists also abducted five people from neighboring Kemara Rimi community of Buda Ward. They are Ojo Aminu, 35, Danfulani Makaranta, 37, Namiji Gwamna, 36. Ali Musa, 36 and Grace Mathew, 16.”

