Gunmen kill three in Taraba community

Gunmen on Sunday killed three people and injured six others at Jouro Manu village, Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Residents told journalists on Monday the attackers stormed the village on motorcycle at about 2:00 p.m. on Sunday and started shooting sporadically.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Gambo Bajabu Kwache, confirmed the incident.

She said the police operatives are on the criminals’ trail.

Kwache also promised to brief journalists on the incident later.

