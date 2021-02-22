Gunmen kill three police officers, abduct minister’s brother in Edo | Ripples Nigeria

Gunmen on Sunday killed three police officers at the zoological garden Benin City, Edo State, and abducted a man, said to be the younger brother of Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire.

The abducted man, Andy Ehanire, is the managing director of the Ogba Zoological Gardens, Benin City.

The slain officers were posted to the garden to provide security for fun-seekers at the zoo and nature park.

The police spokesperson in Edo, Moses Nkombe, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Monday in Benin City, said “Our men are working on that (the incident), though we have not made any arrest,” the police spokesperson, Mr Nkombe said.

The remains of the police officers have since been deposited at the morgue of the Benin Central Hospital.

