Gunmen kill three police officers, five vigilantes in Kogi

Gunmen on Saturday killed eight security agents, including three police officers during an attack at Jidda-Bassa community, Ajaokuta Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The other victims were members of a local vigilante group in the state.

The Security Adviser to the state governor, Jerry Omodara, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Lokoja, said the victims were ambushed by the hoodlums in the community.

He said security agents are on the trail of the attackers, adding that they would not go unpunished.

