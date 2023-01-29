Gunmen kill three police officers in Ebonyi

Gunmen on Saturday evening killed three police officers in Ebonyi State.

The spokesman for the state police command, Chris Anyanwu, who confirmed this to in a statement on Sunday, said the incident occurred at a border checkpoint along the Abakaliki/Enugu Expressway.

He said: “Yesterday’s attack by unknown gunmen at Ebonyi/Enugu boundary took place at about 1808hrs.

Read also:Gunmen reportedly kill APC ward chairman in Imo

“Three Police personnel of Operation Safer Highway, fatally injured. Later confirmed dead. Hoodlums operated in two sienna vehicles drove into the check-poiñt and opened fire on the policemen.”

More than 50 police officers had been killed and several facilities destroyed by criminals in the South-East in the last two years.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now