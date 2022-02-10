Gunmen kill three policemen in Enugu fresh attack

Gunmen on Thursday killed three policemen at a checkpoint in Enugu State.

Eyewitnesses told journalists that the hoodlums who rode on motorcycles stormed the checkpoint near Ulumalinda Estate in the Enugu South Local Government Area of the state at 1.15 p.m. and shot the policemen at a close range.

A woman was also abducted in the area.

The spokesman for the state police command, Daniel Ndukwe, confirmed the incident.

He, however, promised to brief journalists on the incident later.

Enugu and other states in the South-East had come under attacks from criminals since February last year.

However, Thursday’s attack in Enugu was the first in the state this year.

