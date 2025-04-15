Gunmen kill three policemen in Enugu

Gunmen reportedly killed at least three policemen in Achi, Oji River Local Government Area of Enugu State on Tuesday.

Eyewitnesses told journalists the attackers arrived at a checkpoint near the Ozudaa Market in Achi in two vehicles and opened fire on the unsuspecting police operatives.

However, the state police command has not confirmed the incident at the time of filling this report.

Enugu and four other states in the South-East have been under siege from criminals masquerading as pro-Biafra agitators since February 2021 with about 100 police officers killed and facilities and equipment worth billions of naira destroyed during the period.

