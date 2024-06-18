Gunmen kill ticket collector in Ekiti

Gunmen on Tuesday killed a ticket collector in Ekiti State.

Eyewitnesses told journalists that the man was issuing tickets to commercial motorcyclists near the Oke Isa Roundabout in Ado-Ekiti when he was shot dead by the assailants.

The hoodlums fled from the scene after the incident.

The spokesman for the Ekiti State Police Command, Sunday Abutu, confirmed the incident.

He said the command has commenced an investigation into the killing.

