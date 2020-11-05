Gunmen kill trader in Ekiti

Gunmen on Wednesday night shot dead a young trader, Olanrewaju Oladapo, in Dalimore area of Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State.

An eyewitness told journalists the deceased, who specialised in the sale of recharge cards and provisions in the area, was killed at about 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday after he had closed from work and drove home.

According to him, the assailants traced Oladapo to his house behind a hospital in the area where he was ambushed and killed at the main entrance.

The spokesman of the Ekiti State Police Command, Sunday Abutu, confirmed the incident to journalists on Thursday.

READ ALSO: Gunmen kill varsity security guard in Ekiti

He said: “Yes, he was reportedly shot dead by unknown gunmen while returning home from his shop at about 9:45 p.m., on Wednesday.

“His body had been evacuated and deposited in the mortuary. Meanwhile, preliminary investigation is ongoing for possible arrest of the culprits.”

Join the conversation

Opinions