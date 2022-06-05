Gunmen kill two, abduct several passengers in Kwara

Gunmen on Saturday killed two people and abducted several bus passengers along the Obbo Aiyegunle/Osi road in Kwara State.

The spokesman for the state police command, Ajayi Okasanmi, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday, said the victims who were passengers of an 18-seater commercial bus with the registration XC167MUN were attacked by unknown gunmen at about 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.

He listed the dead victims as the driver of the bus simply identified as Akeem, and one Mama Ariye.

The spokesman said: “Information received on 4/6/2022 was to the effect that at about 1700hrs same day, unknown armed men forcefully attacked an 18- seater commercial bus with REG NO XC 167 MUN, along Obbo Ayegunle- Osi-road, shot into the vehicle and fatally injured the driver one Akeem ‘M’ surname unknown and one Mama Ariye ‘F’ both of Obbo Ayegunle town and abducted yet to be specified numbers of passengers.

“On receipt of the information, policemen, vigilante, local hunters, and sister agencies raced to the scene.

“Bodies of the dead were retrieved and deposited at Carosi Hospital mortuary for autopsy, while the security team stormed the bushes in an effort to rescue the victims.”

