Gunmen kill two in Kaduna community

Gunmen on Tuesday killed two persons during an attack on Kizachi village, Kauru local government area of Kaduna State.

Two other persons were also injured in the attack.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the attack in a statement, said troops of Operation Safe Haven reported the incident to the state government.

He said: “The troops responded to a distress call and arrived at the location to find two persons – Musa Garba and Yakubu Yawo – shot dead by the gunmen. Two other persons namely Monday Joseph and Jacob Thomas sustained gunshot injuries.”

According to him, the victims were ambushed by the gunmen between Bakin Kogi and Narido village as they made their way from the market in the area.

The commissioner added that the injured victims had been taken to the hospital for treatment while the troops continued to dominate the area.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai had sent his condolences to the family of the victims while expressing concern about the gunmen’s attack.

“The governor also tasked the security agencies to carry out a detailed investigation into the incident,” Aruwan added.

