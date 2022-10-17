Gunmen kill two in Kogi church attack

Gunmen on Sunday killed two persons in an attack on worshippers in a Church at Felele Quarters of Lokoja om Kogi State.

The spokesman for the state police command, William Ovye-Aya, confirmed the development to journalists on Monday in Lokoja.

He added that several other persons sustained serious injuries during the attack.

Ovye-Aya said the gunmen invaded the Celestial Church, “Blood of Jesus Parish” at about 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, and opened fire on worshippers.

He said: “There was a distress call made to our command over the attack, which left two female worshippers dead, and several others injured.

“On getting the alert, our command quickly deployed a response team to the area with a view to restoring normalcy in the area and arresting the perpetrators.

“Although there is no arrest yet, investigations are on to fish out the perpetrators who would face the full wrath of the law.

“Already, the corpses of the victims of the attack have been deposited at the Morgue of the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja, where the injured are also being treated.”

