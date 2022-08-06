Metro
Gunmen kill two police inspectors, 4 others in Kogi
Gunmen on Friday killed six persons, including two police inspectors during an attack in the Ajaokuta area of Kogi State.
The spokesman for the state police command, William Ovye-Aya, who confirmed the incident in a statement Saturday in Lokoja, said the other victims were expatriate staff of West Africa Ceramics Company in Ajaokuta and their drivers.
He said: “The six victims, two expatriates, two company drivers and two police inspectors died in the exchange of fire with the hoodlums along Lokoja-Ajaokuta road at about 8:00 p.m. on Friday.
READ ALSO: Gunmen abduct three children in Kogi
“The expatriates were being escorted by police to the Ceramic Company that evening, when the gunmen attacked them.
“The Area Commander and a detachment of military in the area were redeployed to the scene of the incident before the attackers fled.
“The Kogi State Commissioner of Police, Edward Egbuka, had visited the scene for an on-the-spot assessment.
“The CP ordered the deployment of additional operational assets consisting of Operatives of the Police Mobile Force, Counter Terrorism Unit, Quick Response Unit and State Intelligence Bureau in synergy with other security agencies to restore normalcy in the area.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...