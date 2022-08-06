Gunmen kill two police inspectors, 4 others in Kogi

Gunmen on Friday killed six persons, including two police inspectors during an attack in the Ajaokuta area of Kogi State.

The spokesman for the state police command, William Ovye-Aya, who confirmed the incident in a statement Saturday in Lokoja, said the other victims were expatriate staff of West Africa Ceramics Company in Ajaokuta and their drivers.

He said: “The six victims, two expatriates, two company drivers and two police inspectors died in the exchange of fire with the hoodlums along Lokoja-Ajaokuta road at about 8:00 p.m. on Friday.

READ ALSO: Gunmen abduct three children in Kogi

“The expatriates were being escorted by police to the Ceramic Company that evening, when the gunmen attacked them.

“The Area Commander and a detachment of military in the area were redeployed to the scene of the incident before the attackers fled.

“The Kogi State Commissioner of Police, Edward Egbuka, had visited the scene for an on-the-spot assessment.

“The CP ordered the deployment of additional operational assets consisting of Operatives of the Police Mobile Force, Counter Terrorism Unit, Quick Response Unit and State Intelligence Bureau in synergy with other security agencies to restore normalcy in the area.”

