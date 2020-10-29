Gunmen kill two police officers, motorcyclist in Benue

The Benue State Police Command on Thursday confirmed the killing of two of its personnel by unknown gunmen in Ado local government area of the state.

The command’s spokesperson, Catherine Anene, told journalists in Makurdi that the officers were ambushed by bandits during their routine patrol.

She added that a commercial motorcyclist was also killed during the attack.

Anene said the command was still investigating the motive behind the attack, adding that the identities of the victims are still unknown.

She said: “They went out for routine patrol on Wednesday and immediately they came out they were ambushed by unknown gunmen. A motorcyclist passing by was also hit. The two police officers died before they could be rushed to the hospital.”

