Gunmen kill two police officers, one other in Anambra

Gunmen on Friday killed two police officers and one other person at Amukabra Achalla, Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The spokesman for the state police command, Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Saturday in Awka, said the three men were killed by the hoodlums while on a mission to recover a stolen vehicle.

He added that the assailants also set the victims’ bodies ablaze.

Ikenga said: “The police team was on a mission to recover a Toyota Sienna Space Wagon vehicle snatched at gunpoint on July 9 at Oye-Agu Abagana community.

“Four of the police operatives escaped the ambush, while two operatives and the car tracker were captured by the criminals.

“During the counter-offensive operation, police neutralised some of the armed men and destroyed their camps.

“However, some of the hoodlums escaped with bullet wounds after they had already murdered their captives and set their bodies ablaze.

“The remains of the two murdered police officers and the civilian tracker had been recovered and deposited in a morgue while police operation is still ongoing in the area.

“The operatives recovered one human skull, two locally- made Rocket Propelled Grande (RPG) bombs, one single barrel long gun, empty chain of bullet, one Toyota Sienna, one Mercedes Benz Formatic jeep, and two cylinders.

“Other items are a huge quantity of hard drugs of different kinds, one police beret, and belt.”

Anambra has been under the criminals’ siege since February last year with several people, including police officers killed by the marauders.

