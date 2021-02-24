Gunmen kill two policemen in Anambra | Ripples Nigeria

Two policemen were on Wednesday shot dead in separate incidents by unknown gunmen in Anambra State.

The shootings occurred just a day after the state’s new Commissioner of Police, Mr. Monday Kuryas, warned criminal elements to repent or relocate from the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, Haruna Mohammed, who confirmed the incidents to journalists, said the police patrol teams were attacked in Mkpologwu and Omogho areas of the state.

Mohammed, who did not disclose the number of personnel involved, said their rifles were carted away by the assailants.

He said the police commissioner had visited the scenes where the gunmen attacked the police patrol teams at about 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The spokesman said: “The gunmen, who drove in a car and a black Mercedes Benz 4Matic SUV, opened fire on the policemen deployed to patrol the two locations.

“Meanwhile, the police commissioner has ordered a discreet investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and bring perpetrators of the dastardly act to book.”

