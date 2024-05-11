Gunmen kill two policemen in Enugu

Gunmen on Friday night killed two policemen attached to the Ogui Divisional Headquarters in Enugu State.

The operatives were conducting a stop-and-search along the Presidential Road in Enugu when they were attacked by the hoodlums at 9:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, has placed a N10 million bounty on the killers.

The governor, who addressed journalists at the end of a State Security Council meeting at the Government House, Enugu, vowed that the government would leave no stone unturned in the efforts to bring the culprits to book.

READ ALSO: Police kill two ESN members, recover weapons during raid in Enugu

He also alleged that men of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), the armed wing of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), were behind the attack.

The governor said: “We just rounded off our Security Council meeting where we discussed, among other things, the gruesome killing of our policemen—men of the Enugu State Police Command—by criminals suspected to be members of the ESN.

“Let me say this, this bestial and cold-blooded action cannot be condoned in Enugu State. I have given my directives to the security agencies that there must be no hiding place for these criminals in Enugu State. We must use everything necessary to hunt down, arrest, and bring to justice the perpetrators of this heinous crime.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now