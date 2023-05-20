Gunmen kill two policemen in Imo fresh attack

Gunmen on Saturday killed two policemen at the popular Okpala Junction in the Ngor-Okpala local government area of Imo State.

The attack came just one month after gunmen killed five policemen and a couple at the same junction.

A group of criminals also killed five personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the area on March 27.

The spokesman for the state police command, Henry Okoye, confirmed the incident in a statement in Owerri.

He said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Muhammed Barde, had ordered a manhunt for the assailants.

Okoye said: “It was an ambush; two of our personnel gallantly paid the supreme price while one, shot in the leg is currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

“They were ambushed by hoodlums suspected to be members of the proscribed Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN).

READ ALSO: Tragedy in Imo, as gunmen kill five policemen, couple

“In a protracted gun duel that ensued, the hoodlums escaped with various degrees of gunshot injuries.”

The spokesman revealed that one of the operational vehicles used by the hoodlums had been recovered.

“The vehicle was riddled with gunshots and was smeared with blood.

“This evidence suggests that our operatives actually gave the hoodlums a fierce battle.

“The Commissioner of Police has ordered a manhunt for the assailants with a view to arresting them and bringing them to face the full wrath of the law.

“We are assuring members of the public that sooner than expected, the perpetrators of the dastardly act will be arrested and brought to book.

“We have equally sent another patrol team to the place to restore security confidence,’’ he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now