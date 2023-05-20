News
Gunmen kill two policemen in Imo fresh attack
Gunmen on Saturday killed two policemen at the popular Okpala Junction in the Ngor-Okpala local government area of Imo State.
The attack came just one month after gunmen killed five policemen and a couple at the same junction.
A group of criminals also killed five personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the area on March 27.
The spokesman for the state police command, Henry Okoye, confirmed the incident in a statement in Owerri.
He said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Muhammed Barde, had ordered a manhunt for the assailants.
Okoye said: “It was an ambush; two of our personnel gallantly paid the supreme price while one, shot in the leg is currently receiving treatment at the hospital.
“They were ambushed by hoodlums suspected to be members of the proscribed Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN).
READ ALSO: Tragedy in Imo, as gunmen kill five policemen, couple
“In a protracted gun duel that ensued, the hoodlums escaped with various degrees of gunshot injuries.”
The spokesman revealed that one of the operational vehicles used by the hoodlums had been recovered.
“The vehicle was riddled with gunshots and was smeared with blood.
“This evidence suggests that our operatives actually gave the hoodlums a fierce battle.
“The Commissioner of Police has ordered a manhunt for the assailants with a view to arresting them and bringing them to face the full wrath of the law.
“We are assuring members of the public that sooner than expected, the perpetrators of the dastardly act will be arrested and brought to book.
“We have equally sent another patrol team to the place to restore security confidence,’’ he added.
